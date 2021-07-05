Tirupati: AP Public Accounts Committee directs officials to expedite priority works, projects

Tirupati: The AP Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at its review meeting with various departments here on Monday directed the officials to expedite the priority works and also the projects which are in progress.

The meet chaired by PAC Chairman Payyavula Keshav during the review on irrigation sources including Handri-Niva branch canals in Chittoor district and Telugu Ganga Project wanted the officials to take required steps for the speedy completion of all the pending works of these two projects aimed to improve irrigation and also augment water supply in Chittoor district.

While reviewing the Rural Water Supply and Municipal (Urban) Water Supply, the panel urged the officials to take steps to minimise the expenditure including power charges for the drinking water supply. Permanent measures should be taken to bring down the expenses towards the drinking water supply both in rural and urban areas.

In this connection, the Committee also wanted the authorities to strive to inform the public the expenses being incurred for each litre of drinking water (supply) to create awareness among them to avoid wastage of water also check using the drinking water for other purposes.

The PAC also reviewed the 'District Water Grid', the GNSS-HNSS link scheme for diversion of 3.26 tmcft water from Gandikota reservoir for irrigation and drinking water supply covering 23 mandals in Kadapa and Chittoor districts, Mallemadugu project aimed to provide drinking water supply to Tirupati and the progress of the Centre sponsored Jal Jivan Mission which was explained by RWS chief engineer Vijaya Kumar.

With regard to Panchayat Raj works, the Committee members reviewed the progress of road works in rural areas including the works taken up under PMGY and Asian Industrial Development Fund and also the construction works of Village Secretariats, RBKs, and Health Clinics.

Panchayat Raj chief engineer Amarnath Reddy gave a detailed account of the progress of the extending rural road network and also the construction of village secretariats etc. which he said was going on briskly.

DWMA project director Chandrasekhar explained the initiatives under NREGS including those useful for farmers to grow horticulture crops, water conservation and also the efforts taken up to increase number of days of employment to coolies.

In the afternoon session, District Collector M Harinayanan in his power point presentation gave a detailed report on Covid control in Chittoor district.

In the first wave of the Covid up to March 2021, the Collector said 11.54 lakh tests were conducted in which 99,000 cases were found positive while in the second wave of the pandemic 1.34 lakh cases were found in the nine lakh tests conducted from April to June this year revealing its severity.

The RTPCR tests capacity has been increased from 4000 to 12000 daily, i.e. three times, he pointed out. With regard to Oxygen plants, he said the production capacity in the district will increase to 120 MT by October this year.

PAC chairman Keshav said that in many places people were seeking the recommendation of public representatives for admission in the government hospital in Tirupati for Covid treatment revealing the good performance of Tirupati hospitals.

PAC members Sanjeevaiah, M Nagarjuna, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, K Dharmasri, Jogi Ramesh and Katasani Rambhhupal Reddy attended the review meeting.

District Officials who attended the meet include Joint Collector (Health) Veerabrahmam, ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy, DMHO Srihari and others.