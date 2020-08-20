Tirupati bags 6 rank at national level in Swachh Survekshan

Tirupati: Once again Tirupati city stood up in below top 10 rankings at national level in Swachh Survekshan Survey 2020. This was informed by the MCT Commissioner PS Girisha and city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy jointly, On Thursday. The Government of India, Ministry of Urban Affairs announced this survey result today.

Speaking to media persons they said that Tirupati received 6th rank under the small and medium cities category when compared with 8th rank in the 2019 survey.

They told, MCT was selected as the best sustainable city among the 1400 other competitors. In this connection MLA and Commissioner both congratulated the municipal health workers, officials and city residents for extending their cooperation in getting a much better rank in Swachh Survekshan rank.