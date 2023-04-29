Tirupati: BJP cadres gear up to celebrate 100th episode

Tirupati : The BJP cadres are gearing up for the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular interactive radio programme Mann Ki Baat 100th episode which will be on April 30.

Party state spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas said in Tirupati that arrangements were made for the public to view the programme at 150 `Shakti Kendras' in the pilgrim city while at State-level more than 8000 centres will facilitate the public to participate in the programme which will be relayed nationwide through 1,000 radio stations.

The PMs Mann Ki Baat' set a new trend boosting the radio which has been pushed back by the dominant satellite TVs and also bringing to light the success of many ordinary people including the saga of Padma Awardees with a very humble background getting national recognition through the awards, he said seeking the public to view the programme on Sunday from 11 am. in which many Indian origin people in various countries will also participate.