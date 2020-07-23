Tirupati: BJP demands allotment of completed houses to poor

Tirupati: BJP leaders staged protests from their homes at various places across the district on Wednesday demanding the state government to allot the houses which were already constructed immediately to the eligible poor.



The BJP leaders criticised the YSRCP government for delaying the handing over the completed houses under the pretext of alleged large scale corruption by the previous TDP government which took up the housing programme for poor under Pradhan Mantri Aavas Yojana on a massive scale in the state. The BJP leaders stated that the houses were sanctioned due to the initiative taken up by the then Union Rural Development Minister and now Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

BJP state secretary G Bhanu Prakash Reddy and BJYM state president N Ramesh Naidu along with party activists observed the protest in Reddy's residence in Tirupati in response to the joint call from the state BJP and Jana Sena Party.

Reddy said the YSRCP deliberately delaying the handing over of the houses indicating Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's vindictive approach towards his opponents which is ultimately affecting the poor.

Party state vote committee member K Sangha Reddy, state spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas were among the leaders who observed a protest in the city on Wednesday.

In Srikalahasti, BJP another state secretary and former chairman of Srikalahasti Temple committee Kola Ananda Kumar along with party activists observed the protest.

He said a record number of 11 lakh houses ertr sanctioned to AP and out of them construction of 3 lakh houses were completed but were not handed over to the beneficiaries who paid their contribution for the allotment of the house and waiting for the past 2-3 years.

In Chittoor, BJP OBC Morcha state vice- president Atluri Srinivas who observed the protest said the YSRCP government failed to prove the alleged corruption by the previous TDP in the housing programme.