Tirupati: BJP opposes TTD splurging its funds for city development

Tirupati: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly opposed TTD splurging its funds in the name of city development as it would ultimately affect the temple management and the interests of pilgrims.

BJP State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, speaking to the media here on Tuesday, made it clear that the party is not against the development of the pilgrim city but objects to the temple funds being used indiscriminately, citing the TTD Trust Board approving the proposal for taking up road maintenance and also sanitation in the city, which he said, is the task of the Municipal Corporation.

Seeking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s intervention to restrain the TTD from splurging its temple funds, he feared that using temple funds, in other words devotees’ money, for city corporation works will set a dangerous trend. There are hundreds of temples with considerable income but nowhere any temple giving funds to the corporation, he said.

Citing TTD Trust Board approving a proposal for 1 per cent allocation in TTD budget for Tirupati city development, the BJP leader said the funds will be utilised by TTD in the city. He said the BJP will not oppose construction of Srinivasa Setu (previously Garuda Varadhi) for which Rs 440 crore of TTD funds were spent and also TTD allocation of Rs 100 crore for roads development in Tirupati keeping in view that these works i.e., flyover and roads were required for thousands of pilgrims visiting from all over country for darshan as well as city people.

Alleging that allocation of TTD funds for corporation works was made with an eye on the coming election, he said it was unfortunate that temple funds are being misused and diverted for vested interests in the name of development. He affirmed that the party will continue the fight till the diversion and misuse of TTD funds stopped.

Meanwhile, CPM party welcomed the allocation of TTD funds for city development and also for civic works on the grounds that it is only to keep the city clean and tidy for the sake of pilgrims and also locals.

In a statement here on Tuesday, CPM Tirupati district secretary V Nagaraj said that the huge number of pilgrim influx was not seen in any town or city in the country as in Tirupati and requires massive arrangements for sanitation and maintenance of roads which the corporation alone cannot bear. Reacting to BJP opposing TTD funds allocation to city development, the CPM leader said it is not new for the saffron party opposing development, reminding that several times BJP leaders obstructed development works including underground drainage scheme, Garuda varadhi and now road maintenance and satiation works.

He pointed out that the same BJP leaders, who are opposing TTD funds for city development, are remaining silent on TTD spending its funds for constructing Kalyana mandapams and other works in various places in the country.