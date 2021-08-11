Tirupati: Book on 'Microbial Bioremediation' released in SPMVV

Tirupati: Professors of the Department of Applied Microbiology and Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) have published a book on 'Microbial Bioremediation of Contaminated Sites.' The book was released by Vice-Chancellor Prof D Jamuna, Rector Prof D Sarada and Registrar Prof D M Mamata on Tuesday.

The authors of the book, Prof VV Lakshmi, Prof Suvarna Latha Devi, Prof Chandi Maruti Kumari, Prof Uma Devi and Dr Jaya Madhuri have said that pesticide contaminated soils, water and oil spill leakages in seawater can be treated by using microorganisms.

The pollution can be reduced by turning waste such as chicken feathers and marine crustacean waste into useful organic manure. The book published by Narosa Publications, would be very useful for young scientists, research scholars and students.