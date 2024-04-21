Tirupati: Chandrababu Naidu assures to make Satyavedu, Varadaiahpalem as nagar panchayats

Tirupati : TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu assured the people of Satyavedu constituency that the coming NDA government give in the state will make Satyavedu and Varadaiahpalem as nagara panchayats and develop them on all fronts.

Addressing a public meeting in Satyavedu, Naidu also assured to develop devotional tourism corridor between Surutupalli and Nagalapuram. Recalling his efforts in bringing Hero motors and various other industries to that region, Naidu said the initiatives will be continued further and will get more industries with which the area will be flourished and a lot of employment opportunities will be generated.

He felt that the area has a lot of potential for industrial development with the nearby airports in Chennai and Tirupati while another airport will be built at Nellore. Added to this advantage there is Krishnapatnam port in the vicinity. Naidu also assured to fulfil all the needs of the people in the constituency.

Criticising the YSRCP government, he said that there was a large scale illegal mining of sand in the Satyavedu area. The chief minister has encouraged corruption in a big way. After the Kodi Kathi drama during the last elections, now the CM has been playing stone pelting drama saying that pelting a small stone is an attempt to murder him.

Naidu reiterated that his government after assuming power will handover all TIDCO houses to beneficiaries which were lying vacant for the past five years. He urged the people to vote for Koneti Adimulam as MLA and V Varaprasada Rao as MP and elect them with a huge majority.