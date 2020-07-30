Tirupati: Chittoor crosses 10K Covid positive cases

Tirupati: The Chittoor district has crossed 10,000 Covid positive cases mark within just two days. There were 8,688 cases in the district by July 27 which have gone up to 9,660 by the next day to reach 10,051 by Wednesday. This clearly indicates that there was a jump of 1,363 cases within 48 hours which itself denotes the alarming situation.



As the cases have reached a new high and expected to skyrocket even more in the coming days, the district collector Dr N Bharat Gupta has appealed to the people to maintain self-restraint and cooperate in all aspects to official machinery. He made it clear that there was no dearth of facilities like beds, ventilators, medicines and oxygen in any Covid hospitals in the district.

Explaining the situation further, he said out of 10,051 cases, so far 5,590 patients were cured and discharged while the number of active cases stand at 4,345. Also, 108 Covid deaths were reported so far. There were 4,211 beds in the district Covid hospitals, out of which 165 beds are equipped with ventilators. The three Covid care centres in Tirupati together are having 4,211 beds of which 2,504 beds have been allotted by July 29.

Bharat Gupta hailed the move by IMA doctors, who have come forward in extending Covid services in private hospitals in the district. Amara, Narayanadri, Sankapa super specialty, Purnas remedy, KR hospital, Sri Ramadevi, Lotus emergency, DBR and SK and Sri hospitals in Tirupati have been providing treatment for Covid in ICU and non-ICU wards which have 145 non-ICU and 121 ICU beds. In addition, they are having 33 ventilators for Covid patients.

Referring to the testing facilities, the Collector said three Sanjeevani buses equipped with modern facilities have been made available to collect samples at Tirupati urban, rural and Srikalahasti.

In addition, there are four private mobile vans at SVIMS, Ruia, Alipiri tollgate and in Tirumala. There are 21 TrueNat machines in the district to collect samples for Covid testing. So far 1,68,983 Covid tests were conducted in the district.

Dr Bharat Gupta said a 24x7 call centre has been functioning in the Collectorate and about 9 lakh pamphlets on Covid awareness have been distributed along with 2,092 posters.

Phone numbers to get Covid information District Covid information: 9849902379

Control room in Collectorate: 08572- 242731, 242734

Sri Padmavati Nilayam: 9550438574

Srinivasam: 8790543043

Vishnu Nivasam: 9346130558

Ruia hospital: 9441486168

SVIMS: 9003093816