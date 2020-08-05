Tirupati city to remain as containment zone till August 14, Commissioner issues more relaxations

The pilgrim city will remain as containment zone for nine more days but with some relaxation. The business hours for both essentials and non essentials as well as public and vehicles movement which was allowed only for four hours from 7 to 11 in the morning has been extended now up to 2 pm giving more relief to the traders and private transport operators like autos.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday Corporation Commissioner PS Girisha said that the lockdown which was reimposed on July 20 after rapid increase of COVID cases in the city helped to bring down the cases. The percentage of the positive cases which was 20 percent among the tested before the recomposing of lockdown now came down to 15 per cent, Commissioner said exuding confident that extending containment zone restrictions covering entire city would help the civic administration to further bring down positive cases in the city.

However yoga and gym centres will not be permitted to open in the city through the nationwide relaxation under 'Lockdown 3.0 allows them to resume in view of the city continue to remain containment zone till August 14, Commissioner clarified.

He said civic administration will consider the opening of the parks for public in 2-3 days. Girisha said that the testing facilities in the city including in Urban health centres, mobile testing centres, SVIMS and SVRR have been enhanced substantially resulting in a total of 2000-2500 tests now being done daily.