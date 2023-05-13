Tirupati: Collector K Venkatramana Reddy, SP P Parameswara Reddy & Mayor Dr R Sirisha offer Sare to Goddess Gangamma

Tirupati : On the third-day of the ongoing Gangamma Jatara on Friday, Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha, District Collector K Venkatramana Reddy and SP P Parameswara Reddy offered ‘Sare,’ a tradition practice observed during Jatara while Municipal Corporation officials and staff also presented Sare to folk Goddess.

Mayor Sirisha along with her spouse Dr Munisekhar, family members and others including city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Corporators, YSRCP leaders from city came in a big procession to the accompaniment of music and dance to the shrine and offered Sare.

The Corporators and officials also joined in the dancing and singing merrily while deputy mayor Abhinaya Reddy too tried his hand on a drum winning a loud cheer from the party activist and follower.

District Collector Venkatramana Reddy along with district officials including joint collector Balaji, district revenue officer Srinivasa Rao and another also came in a procession from Gandhi statue circle to the temple to present Sare.

SP Parameshwar Reddy along with police officials and staff came in a procession from his office to the temple and offered Sare. The Corporation officers and staff came in a huge procession from Corporation office near Alipiri to Gangamma temple and offered Sare.

Meanwhile, the devotees in thoti vesham offered prayers to the folk goddess while the shrine witnessed huge rush on the third day of the goddess’s spiritual carnival. Police and temple staff had a tough time in regulating the devotees which the VIPs rush today made their task tough and delaying darshan for common devotees.