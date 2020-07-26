Tirupati: Coronavirus cases to mount up steeply in August

Tirupati: AP State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) Chairman Dr B Chandrasekhar Reddy has said that Covid cases are expected to mount up steeply to unimaginable numbers in August due to which home isolation should be given priority.



He held a meeting at Shilparamam here on Sunday with Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam, Secretary in CM Office Dr M Harikrishna, TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and members of IMA, Tirupati branch.

Dr Reddy said that during August 9 to 23, Covid cases will be reported in large numbers due to which several steps have to be taken. There is a need to give importance to home isolation for mild and moderate patients on which the people were aware off. AP should become a role model in home isolation, he said.

Dr M Harikrishna said those having Covid symptoms should take hot vapours three times a day using turmeric or Zandu balm in it and the use of nebulizer is not good now. He said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thought that Covid call centre will be of immense use to the patients and it was happy that Tirupati has implemented it first in the state.

TUDA Chairman Chevireddy explained about the steps being taken by the coordination committee in the city. TUDA V-C Harikrishna, SETVEN CEO Murali Krishna and IMA members took part.

