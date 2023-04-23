Tirupati: Development should be environment-friendly says Collector K Venkataramana Reddy

Tirupati : District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy stressed the importance of environmental protection on world Earth Day. He said that development is not the only way but it should be environmental-friendly. The Collector took part in the Earth Day celebrations organised by AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Tirupati branch here on Saturday and flagged off the environmental awareness rally at SV Arts College.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that there was a threat to earth due to the increasing pollution which is a resultant of human mistakes. The responsibility of preventing this and protecting the earth lies on everyone for the sake of future generations. The motive behind observing World Earth Day was to create awareness among people on environmental production. Ozone layer was in dangerous situation due to which ultraviolet rays have been passing on the earth causing several calamities.

If it continued further, the mankind and animals will be at great risk. Giving priority to sustainable development goals (SDGs) will help protect the earth by reducing pollution and focussing on other aspects. At the end of rally, the participants and people administered oath. APPCB EE Narendra Babu, AE Madan Mohan, Regional Science Centre project coordinator K Srinivasa Nehru and others took part in the programme.

AP National Green Corps (APNGC) and district education department organised a signature campaign to educate people on the importance of environmental protection. DEO Dr V Sekhar took part in it and said that everyone should invest something to protect the earth. APNGC state coordinator P Neelakanta said that increasing temperatures, untimely rains and floods etc., were caused by the climatic changes only and to avoid this it is important to preserve the earth. Tirupati DyEO Ananda Reddy, Puttur DyEO Raghuramaiah, cluster coordinators Ravi, Kalpana, Satyanarayana and others were present.