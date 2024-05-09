Live
Just In
Tirupati dist to see participation of 41,933 first time voters
- These voters are in the age group of 18-19 years, says district election officer Pravin Kumar
- Chandragiri tops the list with 8,061 first timers followed by Srikalahasti with 6,640 and Tirupati with 6,460 young voters
Tirupati : In the forthcoming general elections slated for May 13, Tirupati district will see the participation of a significant number of first-time voters, totalling 41,993 individuals, aged between 18-19 years. The district's electoral landscape, as articulated by Collector and District Election Officer Pravin Kumar, encompasses a broad spectrum with a total of 18,12,980 eligible voters, including 8,83,330 male, 9,29,466 female and 184 transgender voters.
Highlighting distribution of young voters, the DEO delineated segments: Gudur (SC) with 5,320, Sullurpeta (SC) with 5,275, Venkatagiri with 5,539, Chandragiri with 8,061, Tirupati with 6,460, Srikalahasti with 6,640 and Satyavedu (SC) with 4,898 individuals, aged between 18-19 years. Stressing the significance of democratic participation, Pravin Kumar underscored that voting is not merely a right but a civic duty, urging every eligible citizen to cast their vote on the polling day.
In addition to youth electorate, the district comprises 862 service voters, 291 non-resident Indian (NRI) voters, 24,596 persons with disabilities (PWD) and 7,924 voters, aged 85 years and above, portraying a diverse demographic tapestry. Across the district's seven Assembly constituencies, voter distribution varies: Gudur (2,45,205), Sullurpeta (2,42,610), Venkatagiri (2,43,582), Chandragiri (3,15,159), Tirupati (3,02,503), Srikalahasti (2,48,536) and Satyavedu (2,15,385).
Ensuring the integrity of the electoral process, Pravin Kumar affirmed that the district administration has implemented requisite measures in alignment with the Election Commission of India's directives. Stringent security arrangements and provision of necessary facilities at polling booths aim to uphold law and order, fostering a fair and transparent democratic exercise.