Tirupati: Dr Ramanaiah removed as in-charge Superintendent of RUIA

Tirupati: In a surprise development, government has removed Dr N V Ramanaiah as in-charge Superintendent of Sri Venkateswara Ram Narain Ruia Government General Hospital popularly known as Ruia Hospital on Saturday evening. He will continue as Head of General Surgery department.

Also the in-charge Superintendent of Government General Hospital Dr T Bharathi has been given full additional charge of Ruia Hospital.

The sudden change of guard of Ruia Hospital at this crucial juncture has raised many eyebrows. Ramanaiah led the entire team of the hospital from the front for the last two months and monitored all Covid related issues.

There was a discussion in the hospital on the way Dr Ramanaiah has been removed from his post. Normally, Director of Medical Education (DME) has to appoint or transfer the Superintendents of teaching hospitals and Principals of government medical colleges.

But, in another surprise development the special Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare has issued the removal orders.

"He has been taking everyone with him and we are all working as a team. It will take time for the new incumbent to take things into control. This development should not have happened at this crucial juncture", said a doctor.

IMA Chittoor district coordinator for Covid-19 Dr D Srihari Rao opined that such acts will down the morale of the teams.

Whatever the reasons may be, this is not appropriate time for taking such decisions. With this, others will get demoralised and may feel that axe will fall on them too anytime, he added.

Dr Ramanaiah took over the responsibilities of in-charge Superintendent at Ruia Hospital on November 15, 2019 and has become instrumental in strengthening the casualty wing. By monitoring the speed of works, the modular OTs in the hospital have been brought into use besides enhancing the greenery in the premises.

The availability of drugs in the hospital has improved a lot during the last four months.

When contacted, Dr Ramanaiah has said that he has handed over charge to Dr Bharati and has been going for self-quarantine for 14 days as he was engaged in Covid related duties for the last 45 days.