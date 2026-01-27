Tirupati emerging as industrial, edu hub: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that the district is moving forward steadily in development and welfare across all sectors. He was addressing the 77th Republic Day celebrations held at the police parade grounds in the city on Monday and unfurled the tricolour.

The Collector said Tirupati, known globally as a spiritual centre, is now emerging as an important hub for industry, education, healthcare, tourism and research. He noted that infrastructure development and industrial growth are generating new employment opportunities, while investments are steadily flowing into the district.

Explaining the long-term plans, Dr Venkateswar said district and mandal-level vision plans have been prepared for the period 2024–25 to 2028–29 under the Swarna Andhra @2047 Vision, in line with Viksit Bharat @2047. The district aims to increase its Gross District Domestic Product from Rs 68,675 crore to Rs 1,59,090 crore, with a targeted annual growth rate of 18 per cent. Per capita income is also expected to rise from Rs 2.71 lakh to Rs 6.21 lakh by 2028–29.

Highlighting farmer welfare, the Collector said several initiatives are being implemented, including fertiliser distribution, drone-based agriculture, subsidies for farm machinery, seed distribution and soil testing. He added that financial assistance under PM-Kisan and other schemes has benefited thousands of farmers. Special focus has also been given to horticulture, sericulture, dairy, fisheries and animal husbandry through subsidies, infrastructure development and livelihood programmes.

On the occasion, the Collector distributed mega cheques worth Rs 410.6 crore to beneficiaries under bank linkage, Srinidhi and Unnathi schemes through the Velugu Rural Development Organisation, benefiting 41,934 members from 9,202 self-help groups. Under the Urban Poverty Alleviation Organisation (MEPMA), mega cheques worth Rs 517.12 crore were distributed to 3,814 women self-help groups through bank linkage.

Various departments set up stalls at the parade grounds. The first prize was won by the Animal Husbandry Department, second by the Fisheries Department and third by the ICDS Department. A special prize was awarded for the dog show. Among the departmental tableaus, the Electricity Department won first prize, followed by the Agriculture and Horticulture Department in second place and Tirupati Municipal Corporation in third place.

The Collector also honoured Radhakrishnam Raju, son of freedom fighter Ramalinga Raju from Urlagattupadu village in Rajampet taluk, for his family’s contribution to the freedom struggle. Joint Collector R Govinda Rao, SP L Subba Rayaudu, Commissioner N Mourya and others were present.