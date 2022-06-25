Tirupati : Endowments officials training programme begins at SVETA

Tirupati : The two-day training programmes for the finance and IT wing officials of the State Endowment officials began at SVETA (Sri Venkateswara Employees Training Academy) here on Friday.

Following the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's direction, TTD is organising the training programme for the endowment officials responsible for administration of temples and also other Hindu religious and Charitable institutions for their better functioning. As part of training, TTD additional FA & CAO Ravi Prasad explained the advantages of ERP (enterprise-resource-planning). Thereafter Chief Accounts Officer (CAO) Sesha Shailendra explained the audit systems in TTD ensuring better financial management. The training schedule on Saturday includes study on IT applications, Srivari Darshan, accommodation and laddu Prasadam distribution. Later, the endowment officials will inspect the production units of agarbattis, dry flower technology artefacts and Panchagavya products which TTD runs successfully adding more to the revenue and also making proper use of the available resources like used flowers in local temples and cow products in TTD Goshalas.

Endowment department Additional Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan, Joint Commissioner Chandrasekhar Azad, Assistant Commissioner Ramanjaneyulu, IT Manager Prasada Rao, SVETA Director Prashanti and other officials were present.