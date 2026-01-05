BJP pans senior Owaisi for making provocative remarks

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana, strongly condemned the highly irresponsible and provocative statement made by Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, wherein he allegedly suggested that if the United States could capture the President of Venezuela from his palace in Caracas, India should similarly capture the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind from Pakistan. Reacting sharply, BJP Telangana chief spokesperson NV Subash termed Owaisi’s remarks as “reckless provocation masquerading as bravado” and said they reflected a disturbing mindset divorced from India’s civilisational ethos and constitutional values. “This mindset may belong to dynasties of conquest and intrigue, where brothers and fathers were eliminated for power, but it certainly does not reflect the culture of Sanatanis, to whom this land belongs,” Subash said.

He further questioned whether Owaisi’s comments stemmed from a lack of understanding of India’s foreign policy traditions or from inherited political malice. “India has never been an expansionist nation. Our strength lies in restraint, responsibility, and adherence to international law,” he asserted.

Subash categorically stated that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor India’s armed forces require unsolicited and ill-informed ‘advice’ from a leader steeped in a Razakar-like mindset.

“India’s response to terrorism has been firm, calibrated, and lawful—whether through diplomatic isolation, surgical strikes, or international pressure,” he said.

Expressing concern over Owaisi’s disregard for international norms, the BJP spokesperson said it was unfortunate that a Member of Parliament, who claims to have studied law abroad, showed scant respect for international law, the United Nations Charter, and the principle of national sovereignty that governs a civilised global order.

“If Owaisi genuinely believes in what he says, let him submit a formal proposal in writing as a Member of Parliament and allow the elected government to take a considered decision. Making incendiary remarks from public platforms only exposes his inability to rise above street-corner rhetoric,” Subash cautioned. He stated that the people of Telangana and the country have long understood AIMIM’s political style—one that thrives on controversy, provocation, and headline-seeking statements rather than responsible public discourse.