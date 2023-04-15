Tirupati: Equal rights to all possible with Ambedkar ideals only says Mayor Srisha

Tirupati: Dr B R Ambedkar's 132nd jayanthi celebrations were held grandly in the pilgrim city on Friday. Government institutions, offices, political parties, social organisations and leaders paid rich tributes to Babasaheb and recalled his services for the upliftment of the downtrodden and oppressed.

In a programme held at municipal corporation, Mayor Dr R Srisha and Municipal Commissioner D Haritha paid floral tributes to the portrait of Ambedkar and said that as a principle architect of the Indian constitution, he was responsible for providing equal rights to all. He dedicated his life and works for the upliftment of oppressed and depressed classes and also to end discrimination in the society.

At the district police office (DPO), SP P Parameswar Reddy after garlanding the portrait of Ambedkar, said Ambedkar as a reformer, lawyer, economist, politicians and maker of our Constitution will be remembered for ever with his immense contribution for the equality of all and for social justice.

The jayanti was observed in SPDCL, APSRTC Regional office, SVIMS, RSASTF and Ambedkar Global Law Institute. Ambedkar jayanti was celebrated at all police stations and offices in Tirupati district.

In the district collectorate, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, joint collector DK Balaji and officials paid floral tributes to Ambedkar's portrait.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said Ambedkar will remain forever in the hearts of millions for his lifelong fight for the equality of all in the society and to end discrimination in various forms. Joint collector DK Balaji said the credit for the country remaining united and strong goes to Ambedkar's constitution and he was the one, who is inspiring all in the country able to become a superpower. Ambedkar jayanthi was celebrated in various educational institutions including Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam, SV University and National Sanskrit University.

Samata Sainik Dal (SSD) activists led by its president K Radhakrishna after garlanding the statue of Ambedkar near RTC bus station, distributed water bottles keeping in view the soaring mercury level in the city to the public and those came for paying floral tribute to Babasaheb. BJP activists led by Gundala Gopinath paid tributes and garlanded Ambedkar statue.