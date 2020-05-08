Tirupati: Five Covid-19 patients discharged

Tirupati: Five Covid-19 patients were discharged from Tirupati Ruia Hospital on Thursday after they were cured and tested negative twice as per stipulated norms and they include a mother and a child.

Of the five discharged, four patients belonged to Srikalahsti and one from Nagari. After they were tested negative twice, doctors have discharged them and were sent to home quarantine for next 14 days.

Nagari patient was discharged from hospital after 33 days long duration. Tirupati revenue officials have given Rs 2,000 financial aid to each Covid-19 patient in this connection. Now active Covid-19 cases in the district are only 9.