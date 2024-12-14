Varun Dhawan talks about ‘Baby John’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, known for his romantic roles, has opened up about his upcoming film Baby John, which delves into the emotional and transformative journey of a father pushed to his limits. In a recent interview, Dhawan explained that the film centers around women’s safety and the lengths a father will go to protect his daughter.

"‘Baby John’ is all about the transformation of a father with an innocent face who is driven to extreme actions when pushed to the edge," Dhawan said. The actor, known for his charm and versatility, emphasized that his role required him to portray a serious, intense character, reminiscent of his performance in the 2015 revenge-drama Badlapur. In Baby John, Dhawan’s character is forced into a situation where he must fight for his daughter’s safety, echoing real-life tragedies like the Nirbhaya case.

The actor also recalled a particularly powerful dialogue from the film, "Haathlagakebata mere beti ko" (Just try to harm my daughter), which he said came straight from the heart. “It was approved in a single take,” he added, highlighting the intensity of the scene.

On a personal note, Dhawan shared a heartwarming milestone from his life as a father. "Today is a special day for me because my six-month-old daughter, Lara, started eating solid food for the first time. I missed it because I’m here in Jaipur, but my wife sent me a video," he said, showing his deep connection to his family. Reflecting on fatherhood, Dhawan jokingly coined the term “baapta” (father’s love), in contrast to “mamta” (mother’s love).

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood friend Natasha Dalal in January 2021, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Lara, in June 2024. Baby John is set to release this Christmas, and fans are eagerly awaiting the actor’s powerful new role.

In addition to discussing his film, Dhawan addressed the tragic incident involving Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. Following Arjun’s arrest in connection with a fatal crowd incident at a promotional event, Dhawan spoke out, saying, "An actor is not responsible for implementing safety protocols and cannot be solely blamed for an unfortunate incident." The event in question, which took place on December 4, resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and left her eight-year-old son hospitalized.

As Baby John prepares for its Christmas release, Varun Dhawan's reflections on fatherhood and his professional journey continue to resonate with audiences.















