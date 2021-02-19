Tirupati: Focus on village development, newly-elected sarpanches told

Tirupati: Government whip and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy called upon the newly-elected sarpanches to give top priority to comprehensive development of villages in their five-year tenure.

He participated in an Aatmiya Sammelanam organised with the newly-elected sarpanches at a Kalyanamandapam here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he asked the sarpanches to work hard as per the aspirations of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and help him develop the State in all fronts. He said people were impressed by the welfare and development schemes being implemented by Y S Jagan during the last two years and voted for the candidates backed by the YSRCP.

He claimed that in Chandragiri constituency, the YSRCP won the posts of sarpanches in all the 68 village panchayats in the third phase panchayat polls. The candidates backed by the TDP and Congress have lost their deposits.

Later, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Tirupati MLA Bhumana KarunaKar Reddy participated in a photo session along with sarpanches representing different villages in Chandragiri constituency. Later, Chevireddy distributed Y S Jagan portraits to sarpanches to place them in their panchayat offices.

YSRCP youth leader Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, sarpanches from Yerravaripalem, Chandragiri, Tirupati rural and Chinnagottigallu mandals took part in the meeting.