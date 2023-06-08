Tirupati gets National Institute of Electronics & IT

Tirupati: Paving the way for setting up of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) in Tirupati, the working group of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has at last given its recommendations in favour of the institute.

It will be set up at Sri Venkateswara University premises with a total budget outlay of Rs 6.42 crore. NIELIT Kohima will be the implementing agency of the project.

The Institute is aimed at generating quality manpower and developing skilled professionals in the area of information, electronics and communications technology (IECT) and allied by providing world-class education and training and accreditation services. It will also provide continuous support to learners and trainers through active design and development of innovative curricula and acquisition of content, aligned with the dynamically changing IECT.

The new NIELIT centre coming up at SV University will facilitate the youth of Tirupati to have easy access to education and training in information technology and related disciplines resulting in the generation of quality manpower. It shall have the facility to train about 1,000 students per annum from the third year onwards.

It may be recalled that NIELIT, which currently has 47 centres across India, is an autonomous scientific society under the administrative control of MeitY. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy made untiring efforts to bring the Institute to Tirupati during the last one-and-half years and at last he succeeded in his efforts.

He said that it will help the students in the city to get high-end courses at postgraduate level in electronics design, technology and embedded systems which are not offered by other institutions in the formal sector.