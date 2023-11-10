Tirupati: Importance of greenhouse technologies underlined

Tirupati: A two-day national workshop on ‘Hands on Greenhouse technologies and Biocontrol measures’, was commenced at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam here on Thursday.

The programme was sponsored by DBT and organised by Prof DM Mamatha, co-coordinator of DBT Builder Project and Head of the department of Biosciences and Sericulture. Addressing the participants, University Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi highlighted the importance of greenhouse technologies and protecting the environment from pollution.

Registrar Prof N Rajani stressed on different strategies for protected cultivation. Dr Sadarunnisa Sayed emphasised importance on nutrition security where it can be achieved by controlled climatic conditions through greenhouse technologies.

Scientist-IARI, Assam Kishore Kumar Sahu and Venkateshwaran, Senior Research Fellow, ICAR-NBAIR, Bengaluru demonstrated various methods of pest identification, collection and control measures at Herbal Garden and Shade net.

Dean Prof P Sujathamma, DBT Builder-PI & coordinator Prof A Sreedevi, Prof G Savithri, Dr A Suvarnalatha, Dr K Shanti Sree, Dr A Rekha, Dr K Hari Priya, research scholars and others took part.