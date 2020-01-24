Tirupati: In the absence of regular Vice-Chancellor, problems remain unsolved at SVU

Tirupati: Delay in filling up of Vice-Chancellor post in SV University is leading to several administrative problems. There is no permanent vice-chancellor to the university for the past 8 months. State government had appointed Principal Secretary of Education Sathish Chandra as in-charge Vice-Chancellor of SVU a few months ago.



Due to other responsibilities, the in-charge VC is unable to spend much time in the varsity to solve pending issues. Presently, Registrar Sreedhar Reddy and Rector G Sundaravalli are taking care of varsity administration.

In the absence of regular VC, SVU executive council meeting was not conducted for several months. The search committee for the appointment of VC met twice and adjourned without taking any decision.

Already a few professors from SV University, Andhra University, Nagarjuna University had applied to the VC post. Due to political reasons, the state government kept the VC appointment under pending, it is alleged.

Shortage of teachers and non-teaching staff has an impact on varsity students and they are facing hardships to learn lessons without teachers. Conducting of examinations has also become problematic.

In-charge Vice-Chancellor is visiting the university once in a month to clear files. But it is not enough to solve pending problems.

Issues relating to scholarships, hostel accommodation scarcity and water shortage and other problems have to be solved.

For the last six months releasing of semester examination results were also delayed due to technical errors. Students and faculty are demanding the government to appoint regular V-C to S V University as early as possible.