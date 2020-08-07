Tirupati: Involve industries to hone skills in youth

Tirupati: To boost up the skill development among youth, the industries in the state would be made a partner with the institutions offering technical education like ITI and polytechnic courses, said Finance and Planning Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.



The Finance Minister on Friday addressed a meeting of the representative of the industries in Sri City and also inspected some of the units in the industrial area. Partnering the industries with technical education would go a long way ushering in a win-win situation for both the entrepreneurs and the youth by ensuring skilled personnel to industries and avoid the youth

going outside in search of suitable jobs for living, he averred.

If the industries ensure apprenticeship to youth, the young generation could avail education and also skill development, he pointed out. "As our Chief Minister who himself an entrepreneur is fully aware the difficulties of industries, he is keen on creating a congenial environment for the industries in the state to accelerate industrial growth,'' the minister said portending arrival of more and more industries to the state following the government decision to give priority to industries.

On the occasion, the minister launched the Sri City Job portal. Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) CEO and Managing Director Arja Srikanth said the government decided to link up education with skill development to enhance the employability of youth and added that more than 3,000, who availed skill development courses through APSSDC got placement in the industries in Sri City.

The APSSDC has plans to start more and more skill development programmes for youth adding more to array of courses which he said are sure to add to the industry's growth in the state.

Sri City MD Ravindra Sanna Reddy said 187 industries from 27 countries were located in Sri City providing employment to 50,000.

Recalling the inauguration of Sri City by late chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in 2008, he said Sri City was making rapid strides without any single mishap so far adding to the industrial growth of the state. He wanted to retain the Sri City in one district while taking up the reorganisation of districts.

He lauded the Collector Dr Narayan Bharath Gupta for prompt measure to check the spread of corona and also for facilitating the employees and workers from outside returning home.

The representatives of industrial units that industry requires special skills in welding, and advised that the curriculum needs to be strengthened right from ITI level to the engineering level.

Satyavedu MLA Admulam and Special Chief Secretary (Finance) S S Ravat also spoke.