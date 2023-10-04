Tirupati: Kidnapped 2-yr-old boy restored to parents in 10 hours

Tirupati: Police were able to restore the two-year-old boy snatched away by a kidnapper from his sleeping parents in the district on Tuesday. The police identified the kidnapper as Avilala Sudhakar who took away a two-year-old boy from his parents while they were asleep in APSRTC bus station in the early hours. After the kidnap incident flashed in all TV channels and also social media, panicked Sudhakar took the boy to Madhavamala in Yerpedu mandal, 25 km from Tirupati where he handed over the boy to his sister Dhanamma living in the village.



Speaking to media persons district SP P Parameswar Reddy said East police station DSP Surendra Reddy after receiving the complaint from the parents Meena and Chandrashekhar set up four teams which swung into action. CCTV footage was verified in which the kidnapper Sudhakar was seen carrying the boy near Kenses Hotel outside the APSRTC bus station. The investigation teams after enquiries reached Madhavamala and rescued the boy from the house of the Dhanamma.

In this connection, the SP said police took into custody six people, including Sudhakar, Dhanamma and four others. He appreciated the police for responding immediately and also the teams for the recovery of the boy within 10 hours after his kidnap.

It may be noted here that Chandrashekhar, Meena and another son Meghana Vasanth (8) returned from Tirumala to Tirupati and were in the bus stand waiting for the bus to go to Chennai. While they were asleep near the platform, the accused took away the boy.

ASP Venkat Rao, SEB DSP Giridhar, East DSP Surendra Reddy, crime DSP Ravi Kumar, CI Maheshwar Reddy, SI Nagendra, Jayaswamulu, Muni Raja, Jyothinath, Yerpedu SI Srihari were present.