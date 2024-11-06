Tirupati Laddu Adulteration: CBI forms 5-member SIT to probe allegations

Vijayawada: The CBI has formed an independent SIT to conduct an investigation into allegations of use of animal fat in preparing Tirupati laddu prasadam, following the Supreme Court’s direction.

The team comprises five officials, two from the Central probe agency, two from Andhra Pradesh police and one from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

According to director general of police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, the state government has nominated senior IPS officers Sarvashresth Tripathi and Gopinath Jetti for the CBI director-monitored special investigation team.

“After we sent the names, the CBI director formed the five-member committee. We have taken approval from the state government and sent those two names (Tripathi and Gopinath Jetti) to the CBI (to be included in the SIT),” the official told PTI.

Tripathi and Gopinath Jetti were part of the SIT formed earlier by the state government to look into the allegations. However, the panel had become defunct after the apex court’s order.

In its October 4 order, the Supreme Court after hearing the petitions by BJP leader Subramaniya Swamy and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Y V Subba Reddy, among others, said the probe into the allegation of using animal fat in making laddu by the SIT will be supervised by the CBI director. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in September claimed that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state, triggering a massive political row.

The YSRCP accused Naidu of indulging in “heinous allegations” for political gains while the ruling TDP has circulated a laboratory report to back its claim. A senior police official said the SIT will start its probe based on the FIR that the state police registered on the issue in Tirupati East police station. (PTI)