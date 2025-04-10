Tirupati launches major drive to conserve Olive Ridley turtles

Tirupati: In a significant initiative to conserve the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles, the Tirupati district administration has undertaken a programme to release hatchlings into the sea. On Wednesday, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar participated in the event at the turtle hatchery centre in Chillakur mandal, where newly hatched turtles were released into the waters off Srinivasa Satram and Gummalladibba beaches under the aegis of the Jindal Foundation.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Venkateswar emphasised the shared responsibility of all citizens in protecting the endangered turtle species. He highlighted the critical role these turtles play in maintaining marine biodiversity and stressed that their conservation is beneficial not only to the environment but also to humanity.

The collector noted that Olive Ridley turtles travel thousands of kilometre across the sea before arriving at coastal areas like Tirupati to lay their eggs. Protecting these eggs and ensuring the safe release of hatchlings is a crucial part of conservation efforts. From November to February, their nesting season, forest officials collect the eggs, incubate them safely, and release the hatchlings into the sea.

Dr Venkateswar expressed gratitude to NGOs and the Jindal Foundation for their cooperation and support. He also urged local communities, especially fishermen, to contribute actively to the conservation efforts.

He remarked on the scenic beauty and tourism potential of the Srinivasa Satram and Gummalladibba beaches and called for the avoidance of plastic use to help preserve these coastal ecosystems.

Forest officer Vivek, along with Jindal Power Limited’s regional head Srinivasa Rao, joined the collector in releasing the turtle hatchlings into the sea. Speaking on the occasion, the Forest Officer reiterated the department’s commitment to making these beaches plastic-free and transforming them into globally recognized turtle conservation zones.

Jindal Power Limited’s representative stated that under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the company is supporting environmental protection and the conservation of marine life. The Jindal Foundation has so far collected over 10,000 Olive Ridley turtle eggs, and about 3,500 hatchlings have already been released in phases, including 500 on Wednesday.