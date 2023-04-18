Tirupati: Lecture on 'Exploring Research Opportunities' held

Tirupati : Center for International Relations in association with Centre for Research and Development of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) organised a lecture on 'Exploring Research Opportunities' at UMK, University in Malaysia. Dr Mahammed Arifullah, Regional Representative of UMK and also adjunct faculty of SPMVV discussed various research and funding opportunities that are extending by the UMK to encourage international research.

Speaking on the occasion, he opined that international research should be conducted extensively to address global issues. He explained about postdoctoral research grants, publication grants, summer camps, matching grants etc for faculty and students.

He hoped the two universities will pursue international research through mutual cooperation.

The programme was coordinated by Prof R Usha, coordinator of Center for International Research. Prof P Vijayalakshmi, Dean, Center for International Research, Prof Umamaheswari Devi, Director, Center for Research and Development and faculty members of various departments participated in the event.