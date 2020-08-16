Tirupati: Lockdown extended in pilgrim city till Aug 31

Tirupati: The lockdown which is in force in the city since July 21 has been extended in the municipal corporation limits till August 31. Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha issued orders extending the lockdown for two more weeks keeping in view the rapid increase of Covid cases remaining unabated in the city.

However, the Commissioner announced more relaxations by extending the daily business hours for both essential and non-essentials up to 5 in the evening.

In a release here on Sunday, the commissioner said that the lockdown has been extended to check the spread of coronavirus and urged all sections of people to strictly adhere to the lock down rules to help the civic administration contain Covid cases in the pilgrim city.

The daily business hours will be from morning 6 to 5 in evening, he said making it clear that stern action will be taken on those found running their business beyond the permitted hours. Corporation will not hesitate to seize the shops and also cancel the trade license of the

shops or the business establishments found functioning after 5 in the evening, he warned.

He said that the Corporation has set facilities for Covid test in its 9 Urban Health Centres in the city where tests are being conducted daily and urged the people to avail the facility for testing in case of any symptoms like fever, cough and cold. It may be noted here that the total number of Covid-19 cases in the pilgrim city increased to 9,917 of which 5,745 infected were discharged after cure leaving 4,079 active cases still remaining in the city while the death toll increased to 93 in Tirupati urban as on August 14.

Meanwhile, the Corporation resumed a publicity campaign to create awareness among the public on the imminent need of following social distance, wearing masks, using sanitizer and washing hands frequently to avoid the spread of virus.