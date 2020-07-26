Tirupati: Madanapalli reports six-fold increase coronavirus cases in July

Tirupati: Much to the concern of authorities, Covid-19 cases are increasing in Madanapalli town, where the number of cases increased to 200.



The town which had only 30 cases till the end of June, reported 170 positive cases so far in July, witnessing six-fold increase in cases.

Against the distressing backdrop, the town observed a total lockdown as decided by authorities and all sections of people to check the rapid spread of cases on Sunday.

Municipal Commissioner G Ravi and DSP Manoharachary and other officials, who held a meeting resolved to enforce lockdown from 11 in the morning from Monday allowing business activities both essentials and non-essentials and also movement of public and vehicles from 7 to 11 in the morning. In view of surging Covid cases, the lockdown will be implemented till August 2, the authorities said adding that they will be forced to enforce lockdown thereafter if the rapid increase of cases continues.

District Collector Dr Narayan Bharath Gupta, who held a meeting with official in Madanapalli on Saturday, said a van will be provided to municipality for shifting people found positive to hospital without delay and said the ambulances in the city should be spared for other emergency cases.

In case of any serious cases of Covid, they should be sent to Tirupati, he said seeking authorities to work in tandem to tackle the increased cases.

The Madanapalli division comprises 31 mandals out of 65 in Chittoor district.

Compared to Tirupati division, where about 60 per cent of Covid cases in the district are reported, Madanapalli though having more number of mandals witnessed less number of cases but of late, the division also reported steady increase of cases. In the last one day, the division reported 170 cases taking the total cases to 770 as on Sunday.