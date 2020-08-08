Tirupati: MBBS graduate clears NEET-PG, UPSC exams successfully

Tirupati: Dr D Sarmista Roy, a young medical graduate has secured a grade-2 job in Central government by qualifying in UPSC examinations.

Hailed from a normal and humble family in Tirupati, she has been excelling in her education from the beginning. Her father Chinna Gangaiah is working as assistant project manager in Velugu scheme in Srikalahasti mandal while mother Sarada is a time scale employee in SV University.

Dr Sarmista completed her MBBS in 2019 from SV Medical College in Tirupati. While preparing for NEET-PG examinations, she also cleared UPSC examinations in July 2019 successfully and got her appointment orders now.

In NEET-PG held in January 2020, she got All-India rank of 2,254 while at the State level she bagged 108th place. By virtue of her rank, she got a PG seat in general surgery at Maulana Azad Medical College of University of Delhi and joined there in June 2020. The love towards the medical profession made her continue in the PG course and not to join the job.

"By pursuing higher education only, we can discharge the best services. My aim is to complete PG course and serve the patients in SVIMS hospital in Tirupati," she said.

Recalling her words during an interaction with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan earlier, she said that steps should be taken to provide tests available in government hospitals round-the-clock and best medical care is possible there only with experienced doctors.