Tirupati: Migrant labourers seek transport facility to go to native places

Tirupati: Several of migrant labourers from various states staged protest at RDO office here on Monday to bring pressure on the government to provide transport facility to return to their native places. The migrant labourers said that they are eager to return to their places as they are facing untold miseries after they lost their livelihood due to prolonged lockdown.

The migrants were engaged in the unorganised sector like hotels, construction fields, marble units, granite units and plaster of Paris units, as carpenters and also as vendors selling panipuri, ice creams and pillows etc. These migrant labourers are from Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, UP and other states.

Tirupati Urban Tahsildar K Venkatramana said that they have received requests from about 1500 migrants seeking the government make facility to return to their native places in other states and the number may increase in the coming days.

He said that he is submitting a report on the migrant labourers seeking to return to their native place to the District Collector to take a decision based on which the local administration will take follow up action, Ganapat Singh a RSS activist who is involved in providing essentials and other supportsto the migrants and stranded pilgrims said that the authorities should also include the stranded pilgrims and others who had come on some work here are staying in private hotels.