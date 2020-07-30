Tirupati: Miniature artist offers 'Sri Rama' rice grains for Ayodhya ceremony

♦ Vishnu Vandana hands over 50,116 rice-grains inscribed with Sri Rama for the historic foundation laying ceremony for the construction of Sri Rama temple in Ayodhya

Tirupati: Chaluvadi Malli Vishnu Vandana, a miniature artist from Sullurupeta (Nellore district) offered 50,116 rice-grains inscribed with Sri Rama for the historic Bhoomi-puja (foundation laying ceremony) for the construction of Sri Rama temple in Ayodhya.



She handed over the Sri Rama inscribed rice-grains to local RSS and VHP (Viswa Hindu Parishad) activists after a brief ceremony in a temple in her home town on Thursday so as to reach Ayodhya for presenting Sri Rama grains on the occasion of temple foundation ceremony, scheduled on August 5. In response to the devotional offer made by Vishnu Vandana, the Ramajanma Bhoomi Nirman Committee trust management, requested the local VHP activists to receive the offering on behalf of the Trust.

She handed over the rice grains in a ceremony held at the premises of Sri Adi Lakshmi Sametha Karimariyamma temple at Keerthi Enclave, in the presence of RSS senior member Baddepudi Kodandarama Reddy, BJP town president Tanneru Seshagiri Rao and VHP activists Bairi Parthasaradhi Reddy, Aadi Narayana Reddy, Nutalapata Seenu, Sagar, Manohar. Vishnu Vandana refuses to acknowledge her work as either an achievement or a rare feat. "It is only the Lord Rama who propelled me to do it," she said.