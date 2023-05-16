Tirupati: Minister Ambati Rambabu, MP offer Sare to Gangamma

Tirupati : On the penultimate day of the week-long Gangamma Jatara here on Monday, a host of prominent persons presented Sare to the deity and offered prayers to the folk Goddess.

Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu along with his family, Joint Collector D K Balaji, Tirupati Rural MPP Chevireddy Mohit Reddy presented Sare and offered prayers to the Goddess in the morning. In the evening, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy along with City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy, Municipal Commissioner D Haritha and others came in a procession from his office in Banker’s Colony in the city, to the temple and offered prayers to the Goddess.

SVIMS Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr B Vengamma along with family members offered Sare to goddess.

SVIMS doctors and officials accompanied her in the procession from SVIMS to Gangamma temple where they offered prayers after presentation of Sare.

Meanwhile, the temple witnessed heavy rush of devotees as only one day left for the conclusion of Jatara making it tough to the police and temple authorities to regulate the devotees.

The devotees were seen patiently waiting in the queue lines for hours to have darshan of the Goddess. While several women observed the practice of Pongallu at Indira Maidanam, which was crowded with the women.