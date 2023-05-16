Live
- Bank of Baroda logs Rs 14,109 crore net for FY23, dividend Rs 5.50 per share
- Apple may announce its long-awaited AR headset in June
- Avatar 2 Locks its OTT Release Date
- Weather update: Temperatures to rise in the next three days in AP, Telangana
- Adah Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Hobbies, Physical Appearance, Photos
- Don't create an atmosphere of fear': Supreme Court to ED in Chhattisgarh liquor scam
- Google Bard's new update improves summaries, sourcing
- Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs in 3 years to regain competitiveness
- Jio dominates mobile broadband; Excitel leads home internet: OOKLA Report
- CBI serves fresh notices to YS Avinash Reddy to attend inquiry on May 19
Tirupati: Minister Ambati Rambabu, MP offer Sare to Gangamma
The temple witnesses heavy rush of devotees as only one-day left for the conclusion of Jatara making it tough to the police and temple authorities to regulate the devotees
Tirupati : On the penultimate day of the week-long Gangamma Jatara here on Monday, a host of prominent persons presented Sare to the deity and offered prayers to the folk Goddess.
Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu along with his family, Joint Collector D K Balaji, Tirupati Rural MPP Chevireddy Mohit Reddy presented Sare and offered prayers to the Goddess in the morning. In the evening, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy along with City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy, Municipal Commissioner D Haritha and others came in a procession from his office in Banker’s Colony in the city, to the temple and offered prayers to the Goddess.
SVIMS Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr B Vengamma along with family members offered Sare to goddess.
SVIMS doctors and officials accompanied her in the procession from SVIMS to Gangamma temple where they offered prayers after presentation of Sare.
Meanwhile, the temple witnessed heavy rush of devotees as only one day left for the conclusion of Jatara making it tough to the police and temple authorities to regulate the devotees.
The devotees were seen patiently waiting in the queue lines for hours to have darshan of the Goddess. While several women observed the practice of Pongallu at Indira Maidanam, which was crowded with the women.