Tirupati: MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy assure Sanabatla residents of all support

Tirupati : TUDA Chairman and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy along with District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, RDO Kanaka Narasa Reddy and other police officials on Saturday visited Sanabatla village which is in the grip of panic following a series of mysterious fire mishaps in the village.

The village reported a series of fire mishaps since a week in which the grass stacks suddenly catching fire and also clothes in the wardrobe in the houses in day time, leaving the villagers fear stricken.

The MLA visited the affected people in their homes and reassured them that he will be with them and soon crack the reason behind the mysterious fire mishap. Already CC cameras were installed in the villages and 18 women ward volunteers (security) drawn from

Chandragiri constituency were posted, he said the samples collected from the remnants of the burnt product were also sent to the Forensic Lab for examination and the test result will be known in a week.

This apart, he said police also took investigation and added that the reason for the fire whether it is man-made or for some other reason, will come to light soon and wanted the public to be restrained and not to believe any rumours deliberately spread by some undesirable elements to create panic.

He said vigil was stepped in other surrounding villages as a preventive measure.