Tirupati MLA Lays Foundation for Municipal School construction at cost of Rs 2.99 crores

Tirupati city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has laid the foundation stone for municipal corporation Sarvepalli RadhaKrishna high school new building construction at Maruthinagar(Korlagunta) on Friday. MCT took up this school construction work under smart city projects. While an old school building was in Korlagunta, but it was not sufficient for present schools strength. On the request of school headmaster, MCT Commissioner PS Girisha sanctioned new school building in the interest of students benefits. In this connection, MLA Karunakar Reddy said that MCT has taken up good work to created better infrastructure for the students who are pursuing their studies in municipal schools. Certainly, it is an appreciable work and it will use full to accommodate a few more numbers of students for studying comfortably.



Later, Commissioner Girisha informed that new school building work will be completed within 9 months, teachers and students can use this school from next academic year beginning.

In another programme, MLA Bhumana inaugurated a newly constructed CC road at Bandaru Anjaneyaswamy that in Royal Nagar. MCT officials completed the road construction recently at cost of Rs 10 lakh. Here MLA said new road is connecting Air Bypass road to MaruthiNagar and other dwelling areas, denizens can use this road as shortcut route for their daily commute.

In the programme Deputy Commissioner Chandramoulishwar Reddy, Superintending Engineer Mohan, Engineer Chandrashekar, DyEO K Janardhan Reddy and other officials took part.