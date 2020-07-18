Tirupati MLA seeks Vice president Venkaiah Naidu's intervention in releasing Varavara Rao

Tirupati: In a letter addressed to the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, Tirupati MLA B Karunakar Reddy has requested him to use his good offices in releasing arrested Virasam leader Varavara Rao on humanitarian grounds. In the letter, the MLA has mentioned that the 81-year old arrested leader has been seriously ill for some time and has been suffering severely.

Karunakar Reddy has recalled his association with the Vice President and Varavara Rao about 46 years ago in Musheerabad Jail during emergency though their principles are different. At his old age he cannot involve in any revolutionary fights and hence he felt that there is no need to keep him behind bars any more.