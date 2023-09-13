Tirupati: Nutrition month celebrations kick start in SPMVV

Tirupati: Department of Home Science at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) kick started nutrition month celebrations on Tuesday. The event was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi and attended by Registrar Prof N Rajini, Head of the department Dr V Bindhu, Dr G Sireesha, Dr L Anitha, Prof Kathyayani, Dr Madhavi, Dr Niharika and others.

As part of the programme, a series of events aimed at promoting awareness about the significance of nutrition, especially for young adults and women will be organised. The event kicked off with insightful speeches delivered by experts from the field of nutrition. The speakers highlighted the connection between exercise and balanced diet on overall health, focusing on how proper nutrition can lead to better physical and mental well-being.

On this occasion, students performed a flash mob, which received applause from everyone. One of the standout moments of the celebration was a thought-provoking skit on food waste.

The students creatively depicted the consequences of food wastage on both the environment and society. It served as a wake-up call, urging everyone to minimise food waste at restaurants, functions or in hostels.