Tirupati: Palamaner, Punganur bag 1st, 3rd rank for better sanitation

Tirupati: Palamaner and Punganur municipalities has secured 1st rank and 3rd rank for implementing best practices in sanitation among 149 small municipalities in southern states in Swachh Survekshan 2020 survey.



Palamaner municipality has achieved this result with only 122 health workers. The administration divided the town as 41 micro-pockets for better sanitation maintenance. And the staff used only 5 motor vehicles for clearing garbage from wards. Here they succeeded in collecting 10 per cent garbage from door to door. Later, they segregated those collected garbage as wet and dry, and the wet garbage has been used for making manure. Plastic waste management and active involvement of stakeholders brought this rank to Palamaner municipality, said Commissioner Vijaya Simha Reddy.

"This time we achieved admirable 1st rank among third grade municipalities in south states when compared to previous 16th rank in Swachh Survekshan 2019", further Commissioner added.

In Punganur, the civic body officials have succeeded to involve people in maintaining cleanliness at their dwelling areas and homes. Commissioner K L Varma put his concrete efforts to achieve 3rd rank when compared to 21st rank in Swachh Survekshan 2019. It shows their continuous hard work in maintaining better sanitation in the town.

In this connection, Commissioner K L Varma told The Hans India, "Educating people in maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings has yielded good results. Second one is our staff did the team work in clearing garbage continuously and myself directly involved in sanitation works supervision on every day from 4am to 8 am."

Punganur Commissioner K L Varma inspecting the sanitation works in the town (File photos)







