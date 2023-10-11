Live
Tirupati: Pavitrotsavams commence in Appalayagunta
Tirupati: The annual Pavitrotsavams in Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple at Appalayagunta commenced on a religious note on Tuesday. Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the utsava deities in the morning and Pavitra Pratishtha and other vedic rituals were performed in the evening. Temple AEO Ramesh, Superintendent Srivani, Temple Inspector Siva Kumar, Kankanabhattar Tippayacharyulu and others were present on the occasion.
