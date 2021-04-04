Tirupati: Pawan lashes out at YSRCP politics of 'intimidation'

Tirupati: Giving much-needed glitz to the ongoing campaign of BJP candidate in the Tirupati byelection, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan held a massive rally here on Saturday evening and addressed a public meeting. He lambasted the YSRCP government in the state for indulging in intimidatory politics and invoking ST/ST atrocity cases on opponents.

Mentioning Y S Vivekananda Reddy's death and his daughter's anguish over lack of progress, he said that the law and order in the state has reached its lowest ebb. When Chief Minister's own uncle's murder mystery could not be unearthed what more can the people expect from this government, he asked.

In addition, every MLA has been talking like a goonda and threatening people and political opponents. "But I came here for a change by practising value-based politics. These people cannot frighten me. If you go on involving in such activities, I will drag you all on to the streets," he warned.

Having 22 MPs and 151 MLAs what the government is doing except cheaply threatening people of cutting welfare schemes if they do not vote for their party. He challenged them to face him and not the innocent people.

He asked the youth why they are not showing any self-respect though they have much agony on their future with the present government.

Obviously, they are scared off the YSRCP goons especially during any election time and this attitude should change.

Talking on the red sanders smuggling, he said that ration could not be door delivered here but red sanders is being door delivered in China for which the government should be ashamed of.

Saying that the downtrodden should be encouraged to lead the state, BJP-Jana Sena combine will change the 'Dasa and Disha' (condition and direction) of the state. BJP and Jana Sena have fielded most experienced civil servant K Ratna Prabha who had served the people throughout her 40 year career. It was she who laid a road map for IT sector development in AP.

Referring to the attacks on Hindu temples, Pawan said that voting for YSRCP is nothing but showing disrespect to Lord Venkateswara and strongly said that their candidate will win to lay a barrier to the undemocratic YSRCP rule.

BJP state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar also termed YSRCP as goonda party and said their victory march will begin in Tirupati towards Vijayawada. State president Somu Veerraju questioned the TDP why they are not contesting the parishad elections but fielded its candidate in Tirupati bypoll.

Candidate Ratna Prabha said that during the YSRCP governance the treasury has become empty due to which they could not even present the budget. She also mentioned the government's failure in attracting industries and IT companies.

Earlier, Pawan walked on the AIR bypass road from MR Palli circle to Lakshmipuram circle upto some distance after which he proceeded on an open top vehicle. People in large numbers rushed throughout the 3 km road to see Pawan Kalyan and tried to go near him. Police had a tough time controlling them. At the end of his padayatra he along with BJP leaders addressed a public meeting at Lakshmipuram circle.

Janasena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar also spoke. BJP leaders Adinarayana Reddy, G Bhanuprakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, MLCs V Narayana Reddy and G Madhav, Kola Anand, Janasena leaders Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad, Kiran Royal and others participated in the public meeting.