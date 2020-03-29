Tirupati: 'People adhering to rules'

Tirupati: Lockdown is continuing in temple city and the people from all walks of life are adhering to the rules. On Saturday, the vehicular movement has almost come to a standstill due to the lockdown.



MCT authorities closed the main market (Indira Priyadarsini vegetables market) from Saturday to prevent coronavirus spread and avoid mob gathering at one place. Instead, the officials made alternative arrangements for people and set up mini rythu bazaars at seven places in the city and ensured the social distancing norm.

Apart from it, the municipal, revenue and police officials are searching vigorously for foreign returnees who missed the radar of paramedical staff. The special branch police are keeping an eye on the movements of home quarantined persons and also screening them on regular basis.

Police allowed one individual from each family to step out for purchasing groceries or vegetables from 9 am to 1pm. In addition, all the leading supermarkets are continuing home delivery of groceries on phone orders.

On the other hand, many NGOs have come forward to extend their help for destitute and homeless people in the city. Bhagath Singh Cheyutha organisation and Ammvodi trust people separately distributed free food to homeless people and beggars at bus stand, TTD choultries and other important areas.