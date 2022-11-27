Tirupati: Pilgrim city stands first in implementation of BPS, LRS

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) is on top among the municipalities in the state in regularisation of layouts and buildings. The two schemes, Layouts Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) for regularisation of unauthorised constructions in the corporation limits also saw the corporation earn substantially in the form of fee collected for the regularisation. According to Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali, the pilgrim city in the last three years approved 1,226 applications against 1,408 received under the BPS earning a revenue of Rs 21 crore.

While the LRS saw the MCT get an income of Rs 15.23 crore in the last two years by regularising 678 layouts. At a special meeting of the MCT planning department held here on Saturday, the Commissioner said the MCT has created a niche in the state in timely regularisation both unauthorised building constructions and also layouts regularisations and patted the Corporation planning wing for securing the coveted first place. In this connection, she said the revenue through online building permission was also registered a big jump with the corporation in 2022 receiving 577 applications fetching Rs 18.33 crore against 566 applications received in 2021 bringing Rs 13.32 crore only. In the same manner, she said the advertisement tax also showed a substantial increase with the Corporation reaching Rs 1.43 crore this year so far against Rs 61.18 lakh last year. Seeking the town planning officials to maintain the same tempo regarding time bound approval of plans and collection of other taxes, the Commissioner also wanted the officials to create awareness among the residents in the city on reuse of waste (building) materials. She said the corporation through the reuse of construction waste material earned Rs 10 lakh in the last three years.

Additional Commissioner Sunitha, Assistant City Planners (ACPs) Balasubramanyam and Shanmugam were present.