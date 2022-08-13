Tirupati: Poor civic amenities bother Hathiramji Colony residents

Tirupati: Though the temple city has been witnessing fast development under the Smart City project, people of some areas are still facing problems with the unresponsive attitude of civic authorities to address the problems prevailed in the area. Hathiramji Colony in Biaragipatteda, which falls under 15th division particularly Vaikhanasa Ashram area, is the best example for this because several problems including roads with potholes, overflowing of dirty water through UDS manholes haunting the area for long time. Dumping of garbage from shops and residences at open places in the area forcing the passerby to close their nose, adding more to the woes of the existing routine problems.

The locals informed that the sanitary workers and litter collecting staff are not removing the garbage regularly resulting in the heaps of garbage greets passerby every day. The Hathiramji Colony located just adjacent to the well-developed Annamaiah Circle but the bad sanitation in the locality did not spare the area.Apart from this, in Radhanarayana nursing home lane, the motorists and particularly children meet with the accidents often due to hanging of unused cables which became a big menace in the area.

The residents of Hathiramji Colony lodged complaints to the Commissioner during the 'Dial Your Commissioner' programme but in vain. The locals also complained with local Corporator Shalini, who turned a deaf ear towards the public woes. The unresponsive and indifferent attitude of municipal officials forced the locals to bear the obnoxious stinking from the pilling of garbage and sewage overflowing from the UDS.

When it comes to Vaikhanasa Ashram, the hardships are indescribable. Pontiffs, Swamijis and other important people visit the Ashram during the conduct of Yagams and religious rituals on special days. Hundreds of visitors come to this Ashram every day. Everyone became victims to the bad sanitation conditions in the area.Despite repeated attempts to get in contact with the Commissioner Anupama Anjali to bring the problems to her notice, she did not answer the call of The Hans India. Even her Camp Clerk (CC) Radha Krishna also did not respond though tried many times.