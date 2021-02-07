X
Tirupati: President Ram Nath Kovind visit to Sri M's ashram today

Tirupati: President Ram Nath Kovind is on a five-hour-long visit to the Satsang Foundation ashram of Sri M, a spiritualist, in Madanapalle in on Sunday, a government official said.

Chief Minister of the state Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhsan Harichandan would welcome the President at Madanapalle, 130 kms from here.

During his visit, the President would inaugurate a yogasala and Bharat Yoga Vidya Kendra in the ashram of Sri M.

Then, Kovind would address yoga trainees and teachers at there, the official said.

Before addressing a gathering online at the ashram, along with Sri M, Kovind would inaugurate a rangashala (recording studio) there, the official said.

Prior to leaving the ashram, Kovind would lay the foundation for a 38-bed Swasthya Hospital to be built for the benefit of the students, staff, family members, and Sugali tribal community from nearby villages.

Thereafter, he would arrive in Sodum, 70 km from here, and address the students and teachers of The Peepal Grove School where he would open an indoor badminton court.

Then, he would fly to Bengaluru and back to New Delhi, the official said.

