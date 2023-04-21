Tirupati: Rampachodavaram Temple

Tirupati : The Maha Samprokshanam rituals of the newly built Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Rampachodavaram will be observed between May 17 and 22, according to TTD JEO Veerabrahmam.

The JEO along with senior officials on Thursday inspected the temple located in Alluri Seetaramaraju Manyam district and discussed the arrangements for the six-day ritual to be observed before throwing open the shrine for public darshan.

Veerabrahmam said the pending works related to Water Pumping Plant, security and temple arch to be completed at a fast pace before the Samprokshanam.

He also directed the officials to set up CC cameras, to get ready the Panchaloha idols for the rituals, Tandlu for vahanams, Gatatopam, fire extinguishers, electrical illumination etc. The JEO instructed the concerned to give wide publicity so that the devotees from the surrounding places of Rajamundry, Addateegala, Rajavommangi, Gokavaram etc. to have darshan of the presiding deity after the completion of Maha Samprokshanam rituals. In view of the anticipated devotee rush on May 22, he directed all the concerned officers to be ready with the arrangements of Annaprasadam, water and buttermilk.

The JEO also discussed with ITDA Project Officer Suraj, sub-collector Bansal, Additional SP Adiraj Singh over the arrangements.

TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Superintendent Engineers Satyanarayana, Venkateswarulu, Dy EOs Venkataiah, Gunabhushan Reddy, VGO Manohar, AEO Ramesh and others were present.