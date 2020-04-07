Tirupati: Rashtriya Seva Samithi distributes masks in slums

Tirupati: City-based NGO Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) on Tuesday distributed masks and biscuit packets for the sake of the poor in select slums and also traffic police in the pilgrim city.

RASS Project Manager Nagaraj along with his staff distributed the masks also explained the slum-dwellers over the precautions to be followed like maintaining social distance, washing hands with soaps and also wearing masks. RASS prepared the masks engaging women members of its SHGs for mass distribution of masks to slum-dwellers, he said adding that RASS also providing breakfast daily at its head office here for needy poor and those stranded due to lockdown.

In Renigunta, `Yuva Nestham' voluntary association distributed food packets to the poor and also to the drivers and cleaners of trucks stranded due to lock down.