Live
- Hyderabad-based Indie-Rock musician puts India on the map of rock music globally
- How to manage children?
- A weekend in the countryside of Philadelphia
- Study finds statistical reasoning by giraffes
- KCR proves confidence & fortitude lead to success
- ChatGPT raises data theft, hacking risks multi-fold
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th May 2023
- TV actresses speak about women empowerment at Mrs India Queen Official Season 3
- Time for tasty, tangy, ticklish mango pickle
- Telangana State tops in tax collection
Tirupati: Rayalaseema Seva Samithi conducts eye, blood donation camps
City-based NGO Rayalaseema Seva Samithi (RASS) observed its founder-secretary Dr G Muniratnam’s second death anniversary by conducting an eye camp with the support of Aravind Eye Hospitals at RASS Head Office Seva Nilayam here on Saturday.
Tirupati : City-based NGO Rayalaseema Seva Samithi (RASS) observed its founder-secretary Dr G Muniratnam’s second death anniversary by conducting an eye camp with the support of Aravind Eye Hospitals at RASS Head Office Seva Nilayam here on Saturday. It also organised Annadanam at SVRR Hospital, Maternity Hospital, Kapila Theertham and Balaji bus station near Alipiri.
Speaking on the occasion, RASS general secretary S Venkatratnam said Muniratnam, a true Gandhian organisation spreading its activities to Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Delhi. RASS extended service activities covering children, women, differentlyabed, elderly people and also conducting training programmes for women empowerment, he said affirming that RASS would continue the social service activities with renewed vigour to fulfill the aspirations of Muniratnam.
RASS project director Nagarju, joint secretary Mamatha and others were present. RASS Mahila Jyoti Mutual Benefit Trust conducted a blood donation camp at Karakambadi government school. RASS Balaji Bala Vikas Project Director Jayachandra Naidu and U Nagaraj were present.