Tirupati: Red zones sanitising for every 8 hours

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner P S Girisha said that every 8 hours municipal sanitary employees have been sanitising the Covid-19 diagnosed red zone areas in Tirupati city.



"We have taken this as a serious issue and deployed our rapid response sanitary teams in those areas and spraying sodium hypo chlorinate liquid and bleaching powder continuously to prevent the spread of virus," Commissioner mentioned.

Speaking to media persons at the corporation office here on Thursday, he said that to fulfill the red zone area people requirements, the civic body has arranged five mobile vehicles to sell vegetables at doorstep of the residents.

Similarly, we had distributed gloves and masks to sanitary staff as well as health department workers for their personal protection from Covid -19. So far, only 6 corona positive cases were registered in Tirupati. In addition to that, he said the health workers were tracking the close contacts of foreign returnees and sent some family members for testing, the commissioner added.

He announced that in view of corona virus outbreak, coming Sunday also chicken and mutton sales will be banned within the city limits. In the programme, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Commissioner Girisha jointly distributed 10 personal protection equipments (PPE) to doctors who are discharging duties in red zone areas in the city.